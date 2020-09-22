The COVID-19 pandemic has affected millions of lives. Film industry might be back on track, but there’s been a big pause in common people’s life. From offices to schools and colleges, everywhere, the situation is not good. But if there’s one celebrity who helped as many common people he can during the tough times is Sonu Sood.

From April till date, the Dabangg actor is using his social media platforms to help the migrants, people struggling with jobs and school/college students. He has emerged out as the true hero in these times of distress. A lot of people have praised his big gesture of kindness.

While Sonu Sood is receiving a lot of love and praises, there are also those who call him a ‘fraud’. He has been trolled multiple times on social media for helping the needy. The actor has finally spoken about being called a fake and all the internet negativity.

Sonu Sood told Mojo Story, “I heard a story as a child. A sadhu (godman) had a magnificent horse and a daaku asked him to give the horse to him. The sadhu refused and went ahead. In the jungle, he saw an elderly man who could barely walk. He offered the horse to the old man. The moment he sat on the horse, he revealed himself to be the daaku and started getting away. The holy man stopped him and said that you can take the horse but don’t tell anyone how you took my horse because then people will stop believing in doing good deeds. That is my reply to trolls, you may be doing it because it is your profession, you are being paid for it. It doesn’t affect me and I will continue doing what I do.”

To those calling him a fraud for his public work, Sonu said, “For those who claim that I am not doing anything, my reply is that I have a database of 7,03,246 people whom I have helped and whose addresses, phone numbers, Aadhar card numbers I have. All the students whom I have helped to come from abroad, I have all their details. I don’t want to clarify but I have the data. Instead of trolling me, go out and help someone.”

Well, that’s quite a fitting response from Sonu Sood. The world would be a better place if instead of trolling each other, people would go out and help someone.

