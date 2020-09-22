The biggest news last evening turned out to be Deepika Padukone’s name cropping up in the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Later we saw Kangana Ranaut taking a dig at the actor with a tweet. It turns out, Kangana supporters have teamed up and backing the Panga actor while calling out Padukone in their reactions. Below are the deets and what the netizens have to say.

A quick recap, as per reports and viral screenshots, NCB recovered some chats from Jaya Saha’s phone. The chats in question were with two individuals with initials D and K. It was alleged that the D in the chats was Deepika. As per the screenshots, Padukone is allegedly asking K for hash. K tells her that he/she is at home, and she can take it from a man named Amit.

The chats went viral, and Deepika Padukone was all over the headlines. Reacting to this and mocking Padukone’s ‘Repeat After Me’ movement, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager ,” MAAL HAI KYA?” #boycottBollywoodDruggies #DeepikaPadukone”.

Since then, Twitterati has been taking all efforts to trend #boycottBollywoodDruggies. A Twitter user wrote, “Then how bollywood started theory of sushant that he was bipolar n depressed did they had proof in first hand ? You remember Deepika Padukone tweet on 14th? Don’t put the dialog here.. these so called druggies deserve the karma.#BoycottBollywoodDruggies #SSRAIIMSReport”.

Another wrote, “Deepika in her current adv in @NatGeoIndia says “any kind of negativity and criticism I have used fueled in a positive way” .. How @deepikapadukone Through scoring MAAL.@NATGEOINDIA you guys are selecting the ganjedi for adv. Shame#चरसी_दीपिका_पादुकोण #BoycottBollywoodDruggies”.

Many took digs at Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit back in January too. One wrote, “@deepikapadukone had shown her true colors when she went and stood with the anti-national elements at JNU for some cheap publicity for her and her movie. No doubt this is coming in drug angle as well. WhatWhat a proud moment for #PrakashPadukona”.

However, recent reports also suggest that Deepika Padukone will be issuing a statement to clarify her stand in the row.

