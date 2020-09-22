The ongoing investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has paved the way for the NCB to actively probe the drug usage in Bollywood. In sync with the investigation, the narcotics department is leaving no stone in getting to the heart of the problem. Last night, the latest Bollywood name to be added to the NCB’s list was that of Deepika Padukone.

Yesterday, the Narcotics Control Bureau also summoned Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash. This development took place after DP’s name was found in talent manager, Jaya Saha’s drug chats. For the unversed, earlier yesterday we brought you the news that in Jaya’s WhatsApp chats, two well know personalities D and K were discussing marijuana and weed.

Deepika Padukone’s manager works with KWAN Talent Management Agency. This it is the same agency that was quizzed by The Enforcement Directorate in the Sushant Singh Rajput case too. Karishma Prakash is Jaya Saha’s assistant. And now, as per the latest reports, the NCB will summon KWAN director Dhruv. He is expected to appear before the court today.

For those who do not know, on Monday (September 21) the NCB summoned rhea Chakraborty’s talent manager Jaya Saha with regards to the agency’s probe into the Bollywood drugs angle. Reports also suggest that Jaya has been summoned by NCB today, as well.

Talking more about the WhatsApp chats that have been accessed by a news channel. Reportedly has Deepika Padukone asking for ‘maal,’ She also specifies that she’s looking for ‘hash’ and not ‘weed’. For the unversed, all these substances are banned drugs by the Indian government.

After this news made headlines, Kangana Ranaut too took a dig at the Tamasha actress and wrote on Twitter, “Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager,” MAAL HAI KYA?” #boycottBollywoodDruggies #DeepikaPadukone”

Yesterday reports also started doing the rounds that Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor will be summoned by the NCB in the Bollywood drug probe.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Deepika Padukone To Issue An Official Statement As Her Name Gets Dragged In Drug Angle?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube