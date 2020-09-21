The Narcotics Control Bureau aka NCB’s probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case is still on. After several arrests including that of Rhea Chakraborty, the latest updates suggest that the agency might summon two of Sushant’s co-stars Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan for questioning. Nothing is confirmed yet, but the buzz is strong and below is all you need to know about the same.

Over the past two weeks, a lot of names from Bollywood have been speculated to have been named in the narcotics probe. Earlier it was said that Rhea named Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan in her interrogation. Later reports also suggested that Shraddha and Sara along with Rhea, accompanied Sushant to his farmhouse for parties.

As per the latest update by Times Now, the NCB may summon Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The agency is likely to call both the actors for questioning on Tuesday and Wednesday. The report also suggests that their summons will be issued shortly.

The report also says that the boatman that who ferried Sushant Singh Rajput to his farmhouse has testified to the NCB. As per his testimony, Shraddha and Sara use to attend parties with Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant at their island farmhouse. The boatman also allegedly revealed that drugs were involved in these parties. Meanwhile, Sushant’s farmhouse manager has also confirmed Shraddha and Sara’s visits at the venue.

For the unversed, Shraddha Kapoor has worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in his hit film Chhichhore. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan and Sushant were seen together in her debut film Kedarnath. There were also speculations of the two dating each other around the release of the Abhishek Kapoor directorial.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Mumbai residence on June 14. Three agencies, including CBI, ED and NCB, are probing the possible reason behind the actor taking a drastic step. Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty were recently arrested for procuring drugs by the NCB.

