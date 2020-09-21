Ronit Roy is a powerhouse of acting and there’s no single doubt about it. While he possesses a huge face value in the Indian television industry, the films like Udaan, Ugly and 2 States have proved his mettle on the big screen too. Recently, he shared his experience of closely working for Aamir Khan which took many fans by surprise.

In a recently held interview, Roy revealed working as a bodyguard for Aamir Khan in his early days. And he credits the same experience for his growth in the industry. He considers working with Mr. Perfectionist as a fortune.

As per Filmfare, Ronit Roy said, “I had the good fortune of being with Aamir Khan for two years. I was his bodyguard. I started my company because I had no work, so I had to do something. I was fortunate to spend time with Aamir and learnt what is diligence and drive for work. In many ways, Aamir started the ball rolling for me.”

“Aamir Khan opened those windows for me and then I stopped caring about big cars and apartments. I then wanted to learn my craft. Very fortunately, that was the time when Ekta Kapoor came to my life with two of the biggest shows and since then it has been a learning process and it hasn’t stopped as yet,” Ronit Roy added.

Isn’t that an inspiring tale?

Meanwhile, recently during the lockdown period, Ronit had appealed to the Maharashtra government to look into the matter of school fees at a time when many parents do not have a steady income owing to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

“No work, no business, no sales, no jobs, no income! It’s time to pay school fees (in some cases running into lakhs) I humbly urge the @OfficeofUT @CMOMaharashtra to take a closer look. If not a rebate at least a staggered no interest payment plan will help everyone a great deal,” tweeted the actor.

“What will happen to all the children who’s parent will not be able to pay? Will the children loose their future?” he had written in a separate tweet.

