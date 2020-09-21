Amid Anurag Kashyap’s #MeToo, Taapsee Pannu & Nikhil Dwivedi Spark Debate Over Nana Patekar Row

The #MeToo wave is back in Bollywood. Actress Payal Ghosh has accused Sacred Games director Anurag Kashyap of sex*ally harassing her. In a startling revelation, the actress claims that the director went naked in front of her. Just not that, she goes onto claim that he asked her to remove all her clothes and even played an adult film in front of her. Taapsee Pannu has defended her close friend.

Yes, you heard that right. The Manmarziyaan actress yesterday took to her Instagram and shared a post sending love and support for Anurag. She wrote, “For you, my friend, are the biggest feminist I know. See you on the sets soon of yet another piece of art that shows how powerful and significant women are in the world you create :)”

Amidst it all, Dabangg 3 actor Nikhil Dwivedi’s reply to the actress’ tweet for Rhea Chakraborty is going viral. If one remembers, a lot of celebrities spoke in favour of a fair trial when Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend was being mobbed by the media. Taapsee Pannu too had written, “In the name of Justice these people have lynched a human being off her right to live even before proven guilty. I sincerely pray Karma finds the address of each n every human being part of this lowest low of mankind we are witness to.”

To Tappsee Pannu’s tweet, Nikhil Dwivedi responded, “Absolutely agree. Don’t we also owe an apology to #NanaPatekar & few other men who were ousted out of films & other such & denied a right to earn their livelihood or look after their families? No FIRs, No Chargesheets, No trials. Verdicts were announced by all in the name of justice”

Taapsee did not hold back and replied to the sarcastic tweet as, “Nikhil if u really think this is same as that then yes sure why not. Just ask yourself truly what you are equating. I don’t wish to know the answer nor your reaction post-assessment. This ain’t aiming at evoking reaction but evoking conscious.”

Check out the entire thread below:

Absolutely agree. Don’t we also owe an apology to #NanaPatekar &few other men who were ousted out of films &other such &denied a right to earn their livelihood or look after their families? No FIRs, No Chargesheets, No trials. Verdicts were announced by all in the name of justice https://t.co/6aFMbnVVWe — Nikhil Dwivedi (@Nikhil_Dwivedi) September 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu is receiving a lot of flak over supporting Anurag Kashyap. Netizens are calling her ‘hypocrite’ over not being a feminist and supporting #believeallwomen campaign.

