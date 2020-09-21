We saw a huge update on Bigg Boss 14 yesterday. Ex contestants – Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla as well as Gauahar Khan shared promos of their entry into the house. As Salman Khan says ‘ab scene paltega,’ this season is going to be different in multiple ways. Former housemates will be joining the new contestants to keep up the hype during the initial phase. Vikas Gupta would have been one of them until his entry was cancelled at the end moment.

Yes, you heard that right! Vikas was one of the most famous contestants from BB11. His bittersweet relationship with co-contestant Shilpa Shinde remained the talk of the town. He was even a part of the previous two seasons as a special guest and helped it garner good TRP.

However, tables turned overnight when Vikas Gupta’s name from the list was struck off end moment. The Ace Of Space host was supposed to enter Bigg Boss 14 with Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan. What remains surprising is that all of it happened in ‘bad taste.’

A source close to Times Of India revealed the same as, “It is a mystery why Vikas Gupta’ name was struck off, more or less at the last minute. One wonders who did this to him and why. It was not in good taste, especially if you consider that his presence in the last 3 seasons- Season 11, 12 and 13- garnered good Trp.”

Furthermore, the development contacted Vikas, who confirmed the news about Bigg Boss 14 entry.

“Yes, I was approached for Bigg Boss 14 and I was game for it. Seems, they changed their mind. I am not going now. But it’s okay,” said Vikas Gupta.

This indeed comes as shocking news. It has only left us wondering who could be the reason behind it all!

