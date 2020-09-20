With each passing day, our excitement for Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 is reaching new heights. Now, the makers have shared three new promos featuring ex-BB contestants, Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan, and we just can’t keep calm. Also inside photos from the house got leaked too. Read the full article to know more.

On Saturday evening, the celebrities took to their respective social media handles and shared the new promos of India’s most controversial reality show.

In Sidharth Shukla’s promo, we see him saying, “For me, if something is right, I do not care about others. I won the game with the same principle. So, this time, who would put up a strong competition?” See the promo here:

Hina Khan, on the other hand, is seen saying, “Never broke a relationship nor did I forgive those who broke my heart. Always respected all the relationships I made, which made me a winner even though I did not win the trophy but this time, the game will be different.” Have a look at Hina’s Bigg Boss 14 promo here:

Speaking about Gauahar Khan, who is currently mustering all the headlines because of her relationship news with Zaid Darbar , her promo for Bigg Boss 14 is also out. In the promo, Gauahar is seen saying, “Be it in Bigg Boss or life, I have always supported the truth. However, this time, things are not going to be easy as the contestants will face unpredictable storms in their journey.”

Have a look at the promo here:

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14’s inside pictures are also making rounds on social media. Have a look at the pictures below.

Well, how excited are you for Bigg Boss 14? Do let us know in the comments section and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Isn’t The Longest Running Indian Show As Per Episode Count!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube