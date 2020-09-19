Bigg Boss 14: NO Physical Tasks To Having A Mini-Theatre – Big Plans REVEALED!

Bigg Boss 14 is going to be a lot different this year. Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the makers are being extra careful to ensure no contestant contracts the virus. Many contestants including Jasmin Bhasin, Kumar Janu, Naina Singh are being quarantined for 15 days. They will be sent to the house, only after they test negative.

With a huge number of contestants staying in the same house, the chances of contracting the virus can be high. Furthermore, a lot of people across the world are asymptomatic despite being affected. To prevent any of this, BB14 makers have made some special provisions this year.

Like every year, this year too has a Bigg Boss 14 ‘khabri.’ The anonymous insider from the house is making a lot of revelations on social media. If their latest revelations are to be believed, the makers will not be using double beds like previous years. Apart from no bed sharing, BB14 will also witness different plates and glasses for each and every contestant.

Another shock comes in the form that there will be no physical task during the initial week. Yes, you heard that right. Bigg Boss 14 contestants will not be competing in any task that requires a touch with other fellow contestants. Usually, it is how the luxury budget is distributed. Let’s see what solution the makers have planned for this!

However, there’s also an exciting piece of news. The Salman Khan show will be a never-seen-before format. There will be mini theatres, a spa and a restaurant corner in the house. Last 13 seasons, we have seen the housemates craving for all of this, so this is a huge relief for most contestants.

Koimoi has previously revealed to you a list of confirmed contestants from this season. Jasmin Bhasin, Naina Singh, Shagun Pandey, Jaan Kumar Sanu remain to be some of the celebrities entering Bigg Boss 14.

Must Read: Dheeraj Dhoopar EXCLUSIVE On Kundali Bhagya Beating Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Others On TRP Charts!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube