Here is a piece of good news for Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 fans and a bad one for the fans of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Starting with the bad news, Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer show is going off-air. Sad right? But the good news is that Devoleena Bhattacharjee starrer Saath Nibhaana Saathiya season 2 is replacing the Rajan Shahi show.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke initially aired at 10 pm on Star Plus, but recently, the show’s timing was changed, and it was moved to the 9 pm slot. The show was launched in March 2019 and was received well by the audience.

As per a report published by TOI, “We learnt about the development today, after it was officially announced to us. We are still not clear about the last day of the shoot and telecast. We expect to get more clarity by the end of this month.”

The portal also spoke with Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke producer Rajan Shahi, who has confirmed the news. He said, “I learnt about the decision of wrapping up ‘YRHPK’ today. However, we will continue to shoot the way we have been — with the same energy and enthusiasm — till we bid adieu to the audience. Those associated with the show have had an enriching and satisfying journey during its course. It was coming together of a great team — be it the actors, crew or technicians.”

He added, “The team had great synergy. ‘YRHPK’ has been all about optimism and positivity. It has enjoyed a good run and we have created some great memories. The show has become a brand and you never know, we might reunite later.”

We would surely miss Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma's chemistry in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

