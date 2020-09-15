Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Vishal Singh AKA Jigar Modi Opens Up About Being A Part Of The Show

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya season 2 is mustering all the headlines these days after the “Rasode Mein Kaun Tha” video from the first season went viral. A few days later, a teaser of Devoleena Bhattacharjee as Gopi Bahu was dropped and was received well by the audience. Season 2 of the show will feature Harsh Nagar (Anant) and Sneha Jain (Gehna) in lead roles.

But do you wonder what would happen with the supporting cast in season 2? In a recent interview, Vishal Singh who played Jigar Modi in the first season has opened up on being a part of season two.

Talking about Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Vishal Singh told Etimes, “I got a call from the makers for the same, and we had a conversation about it. As of now, I am not sure about joining the show again. I am okay doing a cameo but not much interested in doing a show of which I have already been a part of before.”

Vishal added, “I was part of ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ for more than six years. Right now, I am busy with other work assignments, which involve a lot of travelling. So it will not be possible for me to invest my whole time in doing a daily soap. Also, even if I put that aside, I would want to do something new, and not something which I have already done in the past. It should give me an opportunity to show my versatility.”

