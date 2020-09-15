Munmun Dutta is amongst the most popular television actresses, thanks to her stint as Babita Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Apart from the show, she’s also quite an active user of social media.

Those who follow Munmun closely might be well aware of her love for animals. Not just her beautiful pictures but her Instagram handle also glimpses up with her lovely pets and other animals. Apart from social media, the actress is also known for her noble deeds for strays on the field. And yes, today’s piece is dedicated to Munmun’s affection towards animals.

Earlier, we came across a news that Munmun Dutta had taken special permission from Mumbai Police to serve strays in the vicinity of Goregaon film city. And now, we have also learnt about one special kit she always carries with herself. Here, we aren’t talking about some personal safety or make-up kit.

While talking to TellyTalkIndia, Munmun Dutta revealed that she carries a kit comprising of antifungal sprays, antibacterial solution and other medicinal stuff for strays. The special kit is always present in her car, which comes in handy in any sort of emergency. Now, isn’t that a great thought?

We are highly impressed for Munmun’s concern for animals and she’s truly a role model to follow.

Meanwhile, in one of our dedicated articles to Munmun Dutta, we even revealed about the special goal of her life. A few years back, while speaking to Punjab Kesari TV, she shared her thoughts on animals’ safety and welfare. During her talk, she even revealed of possessing a dream of building an animal farm/shelter. She added that she would love to look after the injured strays and their health.

