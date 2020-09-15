Humko Tum Mil Gaye: Hina Khan & Dheeraj Dhoopar's Dreamy Love Will Heal Your Broken Heart!

No mountain is too big that love cannot overcome, and this precisely what this Vishal Mishra song conveys. Humko Tum Mil Gaye, featuring Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar, talks about never giving up and staying positive even through difficult times. From their sizzling chemistry to soul-touching lyrics, read on to know what we think on this track.

The track follows Dheeraj Dhoopar returning home after suffering an accident that puts him on the wheelchair. Broken by this, Hina Khan proves to be his pillar, motivating him to rise to the occasion and stand on his feet again

After seeing the duo, who faced-offed each other in Naagin 5, Hina Khan & Dheeraj Dhoopar are oozing love – pure unadulterated love – in Humko Tum Mil Gaye. From their passion-filled gazes to their emotional scenes, the actors nailed their characters to the T. Check out the track here:

While their chemistry and emotions touch your hearts, the outfits used in the video are a blessing to the eyes. While Hina Khan looks stunning, the outfit that we love best is the one with the wedding gown. Dheeraj Dhoopar looks stylish in sweatshirts, suits and even the armed forces uniform. UFF! Can’t this guy NOT rock any look!

During a recent conversation with Koimoi, Hina Khan said that the concept and theme of Humko Tum Mil Gaye are what instantly make her say yes. She said, “Besides it being a lovely heart-touching romantic number, the song gives out a beautiful message about staying positive, confident and keeping faith through tough times.”

Sung by Vishal Mishra with lyrics by Sayeed Quadri, Humko Tum Mil Gaye will remind you of your love.

