Mumbiker Nikhil & Shanice Shrestha Relive Their Love Story In Tu Aa Jaana By Palak Muchhal - Video OUT!

Palak Muchhal has time and again mesmerized us with her soulful voice. She was an instant hit in the Bollywood industry and has an immense fan following. Well, ever since her new single Tu Aa Jaana was announced, fans were ecstatic. One more reason for them to rejoice was the very popular Youtuber couple Mumbiker Nikhil aka Nikhil Sharma and Shanice Shrestha being a part of it.

The gorgeous couple has recently come out in the open about their relationship. Although their fans knew it since a very long time about their secret affair, they decided to disclose it recently. After a long wait, the song sung by the fantastic singer is out today. Read on to know more about this track.

We have to admit that Palak Muchhal’s voice will reach straight to your heart. The video starts with a little misunderstanding between the lead pair Mumbiker Nikhil and Shanice Shrestha. Fans who follow their vlogs on YouTube exactly know about their personality. In this music video, Tu Aa Jana, both these YouTubers appear in a very different avatar.

We are sure that none of you could have imagined that they are such wonderful actors too. The finesse with which they have done justice to this video is impressive. We can witness some really cute moments between the couple and also some sad moments. But what you will love the most is the part where Nikhil proposes to Shanice.

Fans of the couple very well know that recently Mumbiker Nikhil had actually proposed to his lady love Shanice Shrestha. Well, the makers of Tu Aa Jana have created an absolute perfect proposal scene in the video as well.

The music video has already got 50k views on YouTube and still counting. With this itself, you can imagine the amount of fan following & love Shanice, Nikhil and Palak share. We are sure this song is going to make a way into your playlist. Have you seen the video yet?

