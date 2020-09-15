Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni celebrated her 40th birthday yesterday. Her cousins and friends came together to bring in the new year of her life. What made this small get together more special was a special gift from her family to Riddhima. The gift was a cute video compilation that had everyone dancing.

The small party that marked Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s 40th birthday also had Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and many of her friends in presence. Riddhima uploaded the aforementioned video. While it was too cute and fun, what caught our attention is Ranbir and Alia dancing on the tunes of ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’.

Yes, the video has everyone dancing on the yesteryear hit song, and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also shook a leg in their funky yet adorable way. Posting the video, Riddhima wrote, “Best birthday surprise! Fab u guys Thank you everyone”. But later due to some reasons, the jewellery designer deleted the video. But fan pages are here for our rescue. Below is the clip:

Alongside the clip, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister also uploaded collages on her Instagram handle that had her bonding with her cousins. Check them right below:

As for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the off-screen pair is now getting back on the sets of the film Brahmastra. The film, after several delays also faced the wrath of the pandemic. As per reports, a song shoot of the film remains.

