Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Dilip Joshi Looks Nothing Like Jethalal In This Pic

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Dilip Joshi is known for his eccentric fashion sense in the show. In fact, there have been instances when people have asked him about who stitches his colourful shirts on the show. He has also revealed how different tailors around the country get requests to sew ‘Jethalal’ type shirts, and it has become quite a rage amid people who like to wear such clothes.

But, in his latest post on Instagram, Dilip has gone all stylish and suave posting a throwback picture from Italy. It was in July when he made his Instagram debut, and since then he keeps sharing such cool photos on his handle for his fans.

In his latest photo, Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal from the show is seen donning a stylish hat and sunglass while posing for it. He captioned the picture as, “Looking back makes me want to look forward to good times again! Until then, all we’ve got are #throwbacks.”

The actor who formerly played the character of Tapu on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Bhavya Gandhi commented, “That look 🔥🔥🔥” and show’s director commented, “DON DON DON DON DON.”

Dilip Joshi has finally started being active and learning social media skills. Starting from the Tom & Jerry post to his birthday wish for Harry Potter, Joshi is leaving no stones unturned to entertain his fans. But the Taarak Mehta actor’s drastic transformation is surely the best of all!

A couple of months ago, Dilip Joshi took to Instagram and shared how he recently learnt ‘Throwback Thursday’ is a thing. He shared a picture of himself from the famous Prithvi Theatre in Juhu. But the interesting part is that the pictures are back from 1983. There’s a handsome fit boy posing with a cowboy hat just before going to the stage for his play.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor wrote, “Someone told me there’s a thing called #ThrowbackThursday on Instagram. So, here we go – 1983. The green room at the legendary Prithvi Theatre in Juhu, just before we were about to go live with our play ‘Khelaiya’. Lots of fond memories from that time with the entire cast and crew, especially Chandu Bhai, Paresh Bhai, and the one and only Mahendra Joshi.”

Dilip Joshi fans, do you want your very own ‘Jethalal‘ to be more active on Instagram? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

Must Read: Urmila Matondkar Does Not Regret Calling Kangana Ranaut A ‘Rudali,’ Says She Is Willing To Apologise If Offended

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube