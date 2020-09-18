Urmila Matondkar and Kangana Ranaut have been making a lot of headlines lately. From the Rangeela’s actress calling Kangana a ‘Rudali’ to Ranaut calling Matondkar a ‘soft porn star’, things have been getting a little out of hand lately.

Ever since the Manikarnika actress took a dig at veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, Bollywood has divided into parts. Some are in favour of what the Silsila actress said in parliament while others are in favour of what Ranaut said.

Urmila Matondkar called Kangana Ranaut ‘Rudali’ in an interview which is now blown out of proportion. Matondkar said she’s willing to apologise if it has offended the Manikarnika actress in any way.

Explaining the situation in a different interview, Urmila Matondkar states that she called Kangana Ranaut ‘Rudali’ in a certain context. Urmila said aploigizing wouldn’t make her small.

Elaborating further, Urmila explained the reason why she had called her ‘Rudali’. She said it was because of Ranaut continuously choosing to play like a victim and according to her, everybody can do it.

Kangana then started a word war with Urmila on Twitter and after she asked her to look after drug problem in Himachal Pradesh first before taking a jibe at Maharashtra.

In an interview with Times Now, Kangana Ranaut called Urmila a ‘soft porn star’. Fot this the Queen actress received brutally bashlash on social media. Later the Manikarnika actress tweeted, “Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer into silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory”.

