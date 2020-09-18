Arjun Bijlani Explains What Makes Ishq Tanha Different Than Other Songs

The trend of TV actors featuring in a music video is speeding up these days. Hina Khan-Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi and many other famous TV couples have ventured in this new genre. Fans are also loving it. Arjun Bijlani is the latest TV star to feature in a music video. He has shared what makes the video different from most other songs.

The song, “Ishq tanha”, is sung by Siddharth Bhavsar, and Arjun feels the number has repeat value.

“This is a beautiful story woven in a song. The old classic songs had repeat value, but that stopped happening with time. Now, not many songs have that but I feel ‘Ishq tanha’ has a strong repeat value,” claimed Arjun.

The “Ishq Mein Marjawan” actor added his fans are excited about his return in a music video. Well, they definitely are, because hos social media is filled with compliments ever since he has announced his new music video.

“Ever since lockdown started, I haven’t been on screen. They were really excited. Since it’s a music video, I didn’t have to shoot for many days,” he said.

Actress Reem Shaikh is paired opposite Arjun in the video. Reem is currently basking in the success from her famous television show Tujhse Hai Raabta which airs on Zee TV. Reem is also a popular name and enjoys a huge fan following. Seeing the duo sharing the screen space will be amazing.

