We know it is really disheartening for all the Kasautii Zindagii Kay fans to bid goodbye to their favourite show. The Prerna Anurag love saga is finally coming to an end. After so many speculations about Parth Samthaan quitting the show or Erica Fernandes being replaced, KZK is going off-air. The show that premiered two years earlier in 2018 fared well at the TRP charts and won the hearts of the audience within a short period.

Well, what we are going to show you today may break your already broken hearts a little more. Erica has shared certain pictures from the sets from her last day. Read on to know more.

Erica Fernandes, who plays the female lead Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay has shared some sweet memories from the set on Instagram. She has given a glimpse of the beautiful surprise planned for her by the fans that include a souvenir written for her and an Anurag Basu themed cake. Yes, you heard it right! The customized cake that is in the form of a film project also includes pictures of Parth Samthaan, who plays the role of Anurag. Check out the pictures below:

For the unversed, Erica Fernandes and Karan Patel have already completed their final day of shoot on the set this Thursday, i.e., on 17th September 2020. We know it is not good news for the fans. Well, the positive part here is that the makers of the show have reportedly planned a happy ending.

The rest of the cast will wind up the same within the end of the week. The final episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is going to air on 3rd October 2020. However, ardent fans of the show are still excited for the climax of the show in which Anurag and Prerna will reportedly reunite finally after the termination of their enemy, who happens to be none other than Komolika herself.

