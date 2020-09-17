Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Erica Fernandes & Karan Patel To Shoot For One LAST Time!

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is one of the most loved shows on Indian television. The show stars Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Karan Patel, Aamna Sharif, Pooja Banerjee, Shubhaavi Choksey and Sahil Anand as pivotal characters. The last episode of the show will air on the 3rd of October. And the actors are wrapping up their parts slowly.

Today, the show’s most loved characters Prerna aka Erica Fernandes and Mr Bajaj aka Karan Patel are shooting for the last time on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Yes, you have read it right. It’s the last day of shoot for Prerna and Mr Bajaj.

As per Spotboye, “In this series Anurag and Prerna will have a happy ending as Komolika (Aamna Sharif) will die in the end.” The report also informed, “Erica Fernandes and Karan are shooting their last day today whereas the other star cast will have their final shoot by end of this week.”

The portal also spoke to Shubhaavi Choksey who is seen playing Mohini Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She said, “The production house informed me about it. And more than being surprised, I was taken aback. This show has been and will always be a very integral part of me especially because I did a comeback on television after a long sabbatical with this.”

Shubhaavi Choksey added, “I proudly say it every time that Kasautii is a set where everyone is filled with fun and laughter. Beginning from our directors Muzzu, Deepak, Khawaja & Jeetu, the encouraging creative team, the understanding production team, and the entire camera department starting with Deepak dada and then going to the crazy bubbly vivacious cast of The Basus, The Sharmas and The Bajajs. In fact, Ariah and Adi Irani sir also. This show has not only given me satisfaction as an actor but a big bunch of lovely friends too.”

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Steps Down In TRP Reports!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube