Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Steps Down In TRP Reports!

Kundali Bhagya featuring Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya continues to remain at the top spot ever since the shooting for television shows have restarted after the pandemic block. The show is absolutely loved by the audience and, not allowing Roopali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa and Dilip Joshi’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to steal the position.

Dilip Joshi’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah which was on the 3rd position last week has moved a step down now to position 4. And the third position is now secured by Sony TV’s India’s Best Dancer. The dance reality show was on 4th spot last week in the Hindi GEC Urban sector.

Roopali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa which airs on Star Plus continue being on number 2. The fifth position is also the same as last week and is secured by Zee TV’s KumKum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia.

If we talk about overall GEC rating that includes urban as well as the rural sector, the rating is a bit different. In overall GEC rating, Kundali Bhagya remains at the top position, but Ramayana secures the second position. On the third and fourth position, we see Shree Krishna and Kumkum Bhagya, respectively. Anupamaa bags the fifth position. This means Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah couldn’t secure a spot in top 5.

Star Plus continues to be the number one channel. Well, this week’s TRP report is certainly not a piece of very good news to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans. We hope to see the show performing better next week. What are your views? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Mirzapur 2 Memes Are Great Relief Amidst A Lot Of Things Happening Around: Harshita Gaur (EXCLUSIVE)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube