Shailesh Lodha is a renowned poet and writer who became a household name with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. But our today’s piece isn’t related to the show but it’s about Lodha’s golden words for our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shailesh is known for his hard-hitting satire and depiction of social crisis. In one of the recently attended events, he displayed his stronghold of words and praised PM Modi. He praised PM for his bravery and capability of taking bold decisions.

It was the occasion of Khaasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav 2019 when Shailesh Lodha lauded Narendra Modi. He said that the people of India are lucky enough to be blessed by a PM like Narendra Modi, who knows how to answer the enemies. He dedicated few lines to PM by quoting, “Sach Hai, Iraade Hamaare Vidhwansak Nahi Hai Aur Akaaran Yudh Ke Hum Prashansak Nahi Hai…Ahinsak Ke Pujari Hai Hum Lekin Sun Le Duniya Ahinsak Hai Hum, Napunsak Nahi Hai.”

Its English translation states, “It’s a truth, we (the people of India) don’t possess motives of a destroyer and we don’t favour war, we believe in non-violence but that’s doesn’t mean we are impotent.”

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, during a chat with Rashmi Bedi on Mydream TV USA YouTube Channel, Shailesh Lodha answered the viewers’ complaint about making them feel bored with the content of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. To which he replied, “It’s not about getting bored but it’s about human behaviour. The thought process keeps getting evolved with time. So, for the show like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah which is in a run for over 12 years, it’s quite normal that the same viewer perceives the characters and content differently at this stage.”

