Naagin 5: Mohit Sehgal's Happy Pic With Surbhi Chandna & Sharad Malhotra Proves They Are A Dream Team!

Naagin 5, which features Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra, is one of the most successful shows on colors TV. The show was launched by television queen Hina Khan and fans absolutely loved her as Adi Naagin. The other actors of the show are also equally loved by the audiences; this is the reason that Naagin 5 is doing great on the TRP charts.

Recently, actor Mohit Sehgal has revealed which is his favourite picture from the set of the show. He has posted the photo on Instagram for his 1 million followers.

In the picture, we see Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra along with Mohit Sehgal smiling at the camera. The caption reads, “My favourite picture from #Naagin5. Love u guys @officialsurbhic @sharadmalhotra009 (sic).” Have a look at the actor’s post here.

Talking about Naagin 5, Mohit Sehgal plays the role of Jay, who loves Surbhi Chandna’s character Bani (Naagin). On the other hand, Sharad Malhotra essays the role of Veer (the cheel). In the recent episodes, we have seen Bani seeking revenge from Veer as he has killed her lover Jay.

Surbhi Chandna turns herself into naagin and kills Veer (the cheel) in a fight. But the twist comes when she sees Veer entering from the main door. Now everyone is in confusion about whether Jay is dead or still alive. What do you think? Let us know your views via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite shows as well as celebrities.

Must Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay EXCLUSIVE! Erica Fernandes & Parth Samthaan’s Show To End With Prerna-Anurag’s Wedding?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube