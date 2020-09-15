Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial reality shows on Indian Television. Fans love watching it and are eagerly waiting for the 14th season. Well, from the time the promos have released, everyone is just wondering who all will they see locked up in the house this season? The possibility of several names being a part of the show is speculated. And one such name was that of Tujhse Hai Raabta’s lead Sehban Azim.

Certain reports had stated that the actor would also be a contestant on the reality show. But is it really true? Well, Koimoi spoke to Sehban Azim himself as we wanted to get an answer once and for all. Read on to know if the actor is participating in the reality show or not.

So all the fans of Sehban Azim, you may be a little unhappy to hear this that he is not going to be a part of Bigg Boss 14. Yes! You heard that right. Answering our question, the actor said, “I can’t tell if I would ever be a part of this show. Honestly, I cannot decide on that, but for now, I have said no because I have a commitment to the show I am doing.”

He further added, “Also I am not sure that I have that courage. Because you really have to be strong to be a part of Bigg Boss. I don’t think I can take that pressure. So I don’t think I will be ever doing it. But there is nothing sure about it. For now, it is a no for Bigg Boss. I don’t think I can handle it.”

Ok then! We absolutely get you Sehban. Bigg Boss indeed is not everyone’s cup of tea. Now you guys tell us, are you happy or upset with this confirmation?

