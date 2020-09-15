Sushant Singh Rajput's Niece: "We Stay United For SSR"

Mallika Singh, the niece of Sushant Singh Rajput, has shared a picture of the late actor in her new post on Instagram Stories, to exhort his fans to stay united. In the picture, Sushant is seen with his sister Shweta Singh Kirti in the backseat of a car.

“#WeStayUnited4SSR,” wrote Mallika.

Earlier on Tuesday, Shweta shared a throwback video of Sushant with the caption: “What A Heartwarming Smile.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. Prime accused and Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, and her brother Showik, are currently under arrest as part of an investigation in the case. The death is being investigated by the CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate.

Meanwhile, a day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detained Showik Chakraborty’s school friend Suryadeep Malhotra, the drug law enforcement agency on Tuesday arrested him in connection with its probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said.

A senior NCB official told IANS that Malhotra has been arrested by the agency after his involvement was found in the case. He was taken by the NCB from his home in Mumbai after it carried out searches.

