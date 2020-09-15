Sushant Singh Rajput News: Late Actor & Sara Ali Khan Smoking Together In The New Unseen Video? NCB To Investigate

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is being closely investigated by the CBI and NCB especially in regards to the drug angle. Recently an old video went viral on social media in which we saw Sushant & Rhea Chakraborty smoking along with a few other people.

In a recent raid by NCB at Sushant’s Pavana farmhouse, they recovered stuff like hookahs, ashtrays and medicines. Now the latest update is that another video has become public which can prove to be a crucial part of the investigation.

The said video which has been accessed by India TV shows Sushant along with Sara chilling at the balcony of Pavana farmhouse. They are seen involved in a deep conversation. At the same time, it’s also being suspected that they are smoking together. Though nothing is clear yet and the video will be analysed by NCB. Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, a day after the NCB detained Showik Chakraborty’s school friend Suryadeep Malhotra, the drug law enforcement agency on Tuesday arrested him in connection with its probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said.

A senior NCB official told IANS that Malhotra has been arrested by the agency after his involvement was found in the case. He was taken by the NCB from his home in Mumbai after it carried out searches.

The official said that he will be produced before a court later in the day. This is the 15th arrest in the case so far by the NCB.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra home flat on June 14 — triggering a huge political row, an upheaval in Bollywood and simultaneous investigations by the NCB, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and even the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

