Sushant Singh Rajput News: NCB Recovers Hookah, Ashtrays & Medicines From The Late Actor’s Farmhouse

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is aggressively being investigated by NCB right now. The drug angle in the case has been getting immense limelight these days and every day there’s a new update.

The latest update in the drug angle of Sushant Singh Rajput case is that NCB recently raided late actor’s Pavana Lake farmhouse. And at the farmhouse, they have recovered stuff like hookahs, ashtrays and medicines.

According to Zee News report, Sushant Singh Rajput used to pay Rs 2.5 lakh per month for the place in Lonavla and often used to party with friends, girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik there. House manager Samuel Miranda and flatmate Sidharth Pithani were also part of those parties. It has been reported that many of the parties were held at the farmhouse during a time when Sushant was battling depression and used to take steroids for it.

Meanwhile, the names of Bollywood celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta have apparently emerged in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probe into the drugs angle surrounding the mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, official sources said here on Monday.

Though NCB Deputy Director K.P.S. Malhotra confirmed the names, he denied media speculation of the agency has prepared a so-called ‘hit-list’ of over two dozen Bollywood personalities in connection with the probe.

The NCB has not divulged details of specific aspects of the probe in which the names of these 3 Bollywood and glamour world celebs have come up or the extent of their alleged involvement in the narcotics investigation.

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh and had starred with Sushant in her debut film ‘Kedarnath‘ in 2018.

