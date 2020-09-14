Rhea Chakraborty's List Includes Sara Ali Khan & Rakul Preet Singh's Name, Likely To Be Summoned By NCB

The investigation in the drug angle of Sushant Singh Rajput case is in full swing. And now, the latest news which is flowing in, states that NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) has confirmed Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh’s name in the list provided by Rhea Chakraborty.

Apart from Sara & Rakul, the name of designer Simone Khambatta too has been confirmed. The officials made a statement regarding the same on Monday.

As per Times Now, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta are likely to be summoned by NCB on Tuesday. All three are said to join the investigation by this Thursday. However, the roles of the aforementioned names aren’t given out until now. Some more shocking names are expected as per the list given by Rhea Chakraborty.

Meanwhile, a few hours ago, seven drug peddlers/dealers, nabbed by NCB as part of its probe in the drug angle in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, were sent to the agency’s or judicial custody for varying periods, officials said.

Drug peddler Anuj Keshwani, who was one of the earliest arrested by the NCB, has been sent to judicial custody till September 23.

While Karamjeet Singh Anand, Dwayne Fernandes, and Ankush Anreja, all arrested in the past couple of days, were sent to NCB custody till September 16, three others – Sanket Patel, Sandeep Gupta and Aftab Fateh Ansari – also arrested in this period, have been sent to judicial custody till September 23.

Keshwani was arrested after another drugs peddler Kaizan Ebrahim revealed to the NCB that he procured drugs from Keshwani for onward supplies to other clients. Following further revelations made by Keshwani and others, the NCB had swooped down on drug-dealers and peddlers in the city, and 16 of them have been rounded up so far.

Must Read: Emraan Hashmi Starrer Harami To Feature At Busan Film Festival’s Prestigious Main Competition Section

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube