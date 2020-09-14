Kangana Ranaut Reacts To SC Advocate’s Tweet Requesting Government To Remove Her Security Cover

Kangana Ranaut was recently provided Y Plus security cover by the central government. The step was taken after Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut indulged in a war of words on Twitter and the actress felt threatened. She also compared Mumbai to PoK.

While a huge section of netizens felt Kangana deserved the security cover, another section criticised the step. One reason behind people criticising the step of giving her Y plus security cover was that it’s given to very selective people and the other was that they didn’t feel the need of it.

Netizens have been debating over the topic since past few days and now a Supreme Court advocate, Brijesh Kalappa has shared his thoughts as well. Brijesh took to Twitter and shared how he wants the government to remove the very special security cover especially since Kangana has left Mumbai. His tweet read as saying, “Y category security for one person costs the Centre over 10,00,000/- each month. This money is borne by taxpayers. Now that Kangana is safe in HP (far away from POK), will Modi Sarkar kindly withdraw the security detail provided to her?!”

Y category security for one person costs the Centre over 10,00,000/- each month. This money is borne by taxpayers.

Now that Kangana is safe in HP (far away from POK), will Modi Sarkar kindly withdraw the security detail provided to her?! https://t.co/UdEArImhJu — Brijesh Kalappa (@brijeshkalappa) September 14, 2020

Responding to his tweet, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Brijesh ji security is not given based on what you or I think, IB ( Intelligence Bureau) investigates the threat, based on the threat my security grade is decided, by the grace of God in coming days it might get totally removed or if IB report gets worse they might upgrade.”

Y category security for one person costs the Centre over 10,00,000/- each month. This money is borne by taxpayers.

Now that Kangana is safe in HP (far away from POK), will Modi Sarkar kindly withdraw the security detail provided to her?! https://t.co/UdEArImhJu — Brijesh Kalappa (@brijeshkalappa) September 14, 2020

Quoting her tweet, Brijesh wrote, “Hopefully IB will consider downgrading your security detail in peaceful, prosperous and pristine HP

Hopefully IB will consider downgrading your security detail in peaceful, prosperous and pristine HP🙏 https://t.co/wJ7AmKl1gc — Brijesh Kalappa (@brijeshkalappa) September 14, 2020

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Panga. Her upcoming films are Thalaivi, Tejas.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

Must Read: Gauri Khan’s Debut Book Tentatively Titled ‘My Life In Design’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube