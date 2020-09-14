Swara Bhasker is one of a kind. She’s fierce, glamorous and versatile at the same time. While on most days, we read about her controversies – today we have something more interesting. If one has noticed, Swara is a fashionista herself. Time and again, she experiments with her clothing and treats fans with some eccentric choices. But did you know she gets ‘awkward’ with s*xy camera looks? Below is all the scoop you need.

It all began when the Veere Di Wedding actress took to social media and shared a look in white floral attire. Swara was seen wearing a cute skater dress but it was the caption that caught our attention. “So.. full disclosure- I’m a terrible still model! Super awkward with the ‘sexy’ camera looks.. i have to tell myself to ‘act’ for the still camera – every now and again the real me surfaces- always embarrassed AF,” wrote the actress.

Koimoi exclusively spoke to Swara Bhasker and asked her what was up with these s*xy camera looks. To this, she responded, “I’m such a bad still model, you know. It doesn’t come naturally. It feels weird, I mean I’ve started doing it now but I’m like weird (showing sultry poses). The photographers I work with are really nice and I always tell them ‘aap bohot sara photshop use karna. Ye saare arms wagera sab uda dena’ and I’m like ‘let’s do this.”

That’s not it! Swara Bhasker also spilled the beans on Veere Di Wedding 2. When asked about what’s happening there, “I mean Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor are the best people to answer that question. But as far as I know, they’re writing it.”

Check out our exclusive conversation with Swara below:

