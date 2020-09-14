Prabhas starrer Adipurush to be directed by Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame Om Raut has created quite a great hype around itself. While it is a mythology film set on a massive scale, Raut has now opened up on why he roped in the Baahubali star. There is an update on the music composer of the film too. Read on and find out!

Ever since Adipurush got announced, the makers are dropping updates quite often. While Saif Ali Khan’s entry as Lankesh is confirmed, there have been speculations that Anushka Sharma will be playing Sita. While on that the Sahoo actor is set to play the titular role.

Talking to Times Of India Om Raut revealed why he chose Prabhas to play the part. He said, “His eyes, stance and body language suit the character. I’m thankful he accepted to play the part.”

In other news, Prabhas’ Adipurush is a magnum opus, and music plays a crucial part. As per the latest reports the makers are planning to rope in MM Keeravani to compose music for the film. Now, for the unversed, Keeravani is also the composer behind SS Rajamouli’s ambitious RRR.

Bankrolled by T-series, Adipurush is right now in its pre-production stage. The film is set to go on floors in 2021. Apart from the Om Raut directorial, Prabhas also has Radhe Shyam alongside Pooja Hegde. The actor will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s next alongside Deepika Padukone.

How excited are you for Adipurush? Let us know in the comments section below.

