Tiger Shroff Charging 30 Crores For Vikas Bahl’s Sports Drama?

Tiger Shroff is one of the most promising and talented young actors of the Bollywood industry. He has done some incredible work in the industry including films like War, Heropanti and Baaghi series.

The young actor will be next seen in Heropanti 2 which will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and they have officially announced the same.

According to a source close to Pinkvilla, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in Vikas Bahl’s sports drama produced by Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment.

That’s not what stole the limelight, but the fees being offered to the War actor. The source revealed that he’s being offered 30 crores for the sports drama.

“Jackky was very clear that he wants to put this project together only with Tiger as the hero. He offered the film to the Gen-Y star and he agreed to be part of it. But he’s charging to the tune of a whopping Rs 30 crore for the film. This is the highest he’s received for any film so far and the actioner is going to be made in two parts,” said the source.

“It’s got a unique narrative and revolves around boxing and mixed martial arts, a space that Tiger excels in. It will be a high octane adrenaline pumping action film with Tiger playing a boxer. At heart, it’s the story of an underdog and the relationship between a father and son,” the source concluded.

The makers will soon be making an official announcement of the same and Tiger Shroff has already signed the deal.

