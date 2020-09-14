Mirzapur 2: From Bhaukaal To Vishuddh, Amazon Prime Video Extends Hindi Diwas Wishes With Some Kickass Words

Amazon Prime Video has extended wishes of Hindi Diwas to the fans in Mirzapur style! The streaming service has released a video wherein they are teaching us some of the common Hindi words spoken by Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey, aka Guddu and Bablu of Mirzapur. Along with Pankaj Tripathi and Divyendu Sharma, aka Kaleen Bhaiya and Munna Tripathi have also joined in. These words include Bhaukaal, Kantaap, Vishuddh, and Bawaal, among others.

While these words are common in Uttar Pradesh, the popularity of these words has grown beyond India’s heartland and are now spoken almost everywhere.

After a long wait of a little less than two years, Amazon Original Series Mirzapur is returning with a second season on 23rd October, 2020. With Season 2, the canvas of Mirzapur gets bigger but the rules remain the same!

With a stellar ensemble cast featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang returning to the action-packed series, get ready for a journey into the stylish yet rustic world, where crime, drugs and violence rule and one needs to fight to survive.

The sequel of the show will also feature Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar. The much-awaited is created and produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories worldwide. Watch the video here:

