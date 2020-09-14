Recently the Bollywood industry has gotten back on its feet after staying shut for almost five months. From Akshay Kumar to Deepika Padukone, everyone has started shooting for their respective films. Not only that several new projects have also been announced in the past few weeks. Well, Varun Dhawan fans have been wondering that why has he not announced any projects yet?

Fans love watching their star on the big screen, and with the Kalank actor missing in action for the longest time, these questions were bound to raise. Well, today we have got fantastic news for all the fans who were waiting for a film announcement from the actor. Read on to know more.

According to reports in Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan has locked down not one but three films next. The latest on the list is a big film with Sajid Nadiadwala. A source told the portal, “Sajid and Varun had teamed up for Judwaa 2 which also turned out to be Varun’s highest-grossing solo film ever. Now, after three years, they have decided to reunite one more time.”

The source added, “It’s a masala action film in the space that Varun already specialises in. It’s titled Sanki and Rajat Arora is scripting the film right now. When the film was being locked, Sajid offered it to Varun who loved it and gave it a go-ahead. The deal is signed and Varun will also undergo a two-month prep for the film before it begins.”

They went on to reveal that the Sajid-Varun reunion has been in the pipeline for some time now.”The actor and filmmaker were planning to do a film together, but they weren’t getting the right script. Sanki fits the bill perfectly, and it’s going to be a well-mounted commercial actioner. Nadiadwala had the rights to the title too, and they decided to use it for this movie.”

With that, Varun has locked four films that he would be seen in. He has signed Raj Mehta’s next bankrolled by Karan Johar which he begins first. Then he will decide which film to start next. He has Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Sanki with Sajid Nadiadwala in his kitty. Apart from that, he will also be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis, but the schedule for the same has not been finalised yet.

Woah! Now isn’t that a great news for all the Varun Dhawan fans? How excited are you now?

