One is Mr. Hot, another is Mr. Cool, and together they are in hunt of Mr. Charming – This was pretty much the stage and setting of Dishoom, a true popcorn action affair that had John Abraham and Varun Dhawan to pair up as Indian origin Gulf based cops were out to nab a criminal (Akshaye Khanna) who had kidnapped a star player (presumably based on Virat Kohli), Saqib Saleem. With Jacqueline Fernandez joining the chase with a mysterious aura around her glamorous persona, Dishoom became all the more enticing.

The film was clearly on the lines of many such films belonging to the genre that is quite popular in Hollywood. Two men as cop partners bringing their own antics into play with a different style of operation is a staple set up out there. In that sense, Dishoom succeeded quite well. The promo did well and the song ‘Sau Tarah Ke’ by Pritam turned out to be quite popular as well before release. Moreover with cricket and action coming together, the combination turned out to be further lethal.

However, what brought the house on fire was Akshay Kumar’s cameo as a gay man in Dishoom. He was just brilliant in his sequence with John and Varun and gave audiences their paisa vasool moment. It was clearly one of the best-written cameos for the superstar and director Rohit Dhawan made sure that it was all worth it.

Meanwhile, producer Sajid Nadiadwala kept his reputation of ensuring very good production values for this film which catered to the family audiences. No expense was spared and the film turned out to be a truly glossy big screen experience.

Dishoom took an opening of over 11 crores and ended up having a lifetime of over 70 crores. Given the merits, it should have covered a greater distance though and make a stretch towards the 100 Crore Club. That didn’t happen though but post that the film has been doing quite well on the satellite and digital markets. John has been in the business for long while Varun has an audience amongst families and together they have made sure that Dishoom lives on.

One just hopes that a sequel comes out as well and Dishoom emerges as a franchise as it has in it to find many instalments being made around the core plot of two cops coming together in a popcorn action entertainer.

