Varun Dhawan's Idea Of Wisdom Is Something We All Can Relate With!

Actor Varun Dhawan has shared a few words of wisdom on social media talking about reality and virtuality.

Varun took to his Instagram Stories, where he wrote: “Real life is when you are offline. Good night.”

Recently, Varun shared a throwback picture from his sweet 16 days. The Instagram picture captures Varun as a shirtless teenager, flaunting his abs.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Varun was last seen on screen in “Street Dancer 3D” alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi among others.

Actor Varun Dhawan has indulged in wrestling fantasy in a new post on social media.

In his new Instagram post, Varun, a fan of Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson, channelled the spirit of The Rock, Johnson’s avatar as a champion wrestler before he entered films. Varun’s Instagram video is a clip from the wrestling ring with his face edited onto Johnson’s body.

Varun Dhawan will next be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in the remake of the 1995 hit film “Coolie No. 1“, which is directed by his father David Dhawan.

Must Read: “Rhea Chakraborty Has Seriously Compromised My Name”: Dil Bechara Director Mukesh Chhabra

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube