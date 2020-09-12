“Rhea Chakraborty Has Seriously Compromised My Name”: Dil Bechara Director Mukesh Chhabra

While Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea got rejected yesterday, later in the day it was reported that how the Jalebi actor has named quite a few big wigs from the industry. One of the names is Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra. The filmmaker has now come out to talk about Rhea’s allegation that he was also involved in drug consumption. Chhabra is planning to take legal actions, and below is all you need to know.

Rhea has reportedly named Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta alongside Chhabra in the drug involvement angle. As per the Dil Bechara director, Chakraborty is naming anyone and everyone. He said that he doesn’t even smoke cigarettes or drink alcohol; in that case, hard drugs is not even a question.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Mukesh Chhabra said, “She’s (Rhea Chakraborty) taking revenge on me for not speaking up in my defence. I have kept quiet. I decided that is the best way to let the current furore die down. But now by naming me (for consuming drugs) Rhea has seriously compromised my name. I need to clear my reputation.”

Mukesh Chhabra also spoke about taking legal action against the Jalebi actor. He said, “We are definitely taking legal action against Rhea Chakraborty. We’re now looking at what remedial legal action is most appropriate. But I’d sincerely advise Rhea to not throw around names to deflect attention from herself. It won’t help her. I can’t speak for others. But my name has been dragged into this purely with malicious intent.”

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty is in a 14 days judicial custody. The NCB arrested the actor for her alleged involvement in the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. As for Mukesh Chhabra, he is the director of the late actor’s last film Dil Bechara that also starred Sanjana Sanghi.

