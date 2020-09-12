Veteran Bollywood playback singer Anuradha Paudwal’s son Aditya Paudwal has passed away. He was 35.

Sharing the news of his death, Shankar Mahadevan wrote on Facebook, “Devastated hearing this ! Our dearest Aditya Paudwal is no more !! Just can’t believe this ! What an amazing musician and a lovely human being !! I just sang a song which was programmed by him so beautifully two days back ! Just can’t come to terms with this !! Love you brother … miss you.”

Reportedly Aditya who was a music arranger and producer was ill for past few months and for the same, he was hospitalised as well. He was suffering from kidney-related issues and breathed his last on Saturday due to kidney failure.

In the past, he had worked as music arranger and producer for the film Thackeray starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He had contributed for the song titled ‘Saheb Tu’ in the film made on the life of Shiv Sena leader Balasaheb Thackeray.

As per news18.com, while talking about the same Aditya Paudwal earlier in an interview said, “When I was working with (composers) Rohan-Rohan on a Marathi film’s score, they had mentioned to me about this song which they wanted on a epic scale with symphonic kind of an arrangement. This song basically shows the journey of Balasaheb Thackeray,”

“This is the first time that a 72-piece orchestra has recorded in one go in a studio,” he added.

Aditya Paudwal had also spoken about his mother and said, “She has made a mark in devotional music. People still get moved by her performances. I have seen people’s lives changing after listening to her devotional ‘aartis’ and ‘mantras’. I would like to come up with a composition for my mother.”

May his soul rests in peace!

