Post the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut has emerged as a new firebrand. She’s been continuously taking a dig at Mumbai Police and Maharashtra government by alleging them of foul play in the late actor’s death investigation.

The Manikarnika actress got involved in a war of words with Shivsena, especially its MP, Sanjay Raut. Further, BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) demolished her office which just worsened the matter. Looking at this tug of war between Kangana and the state government led by Shivsena, NCP and Congress, several experts and netizens are calling the actress as BJP’s puppet.

Now, BJP leader Suresh Kashyap has made a big statement on Kangana Ranaut and her mother Asha Ranaut, thus sparking a new debate. Kashyap, who is State President of Himachal Pradesh BJP, has backed the actress and even her mother, who condemned Maharashtra government.

In an interview to the news portal, he said that as of now, Kangana Ranaut and her mother aren’t the part of BJP. He further stated that the party would be more than happy to welcome Kangana’s mother. He revealed that earlier, Ranaut’s were supporters of Congress, but from now they will support BJP

Condemning the demolition of Kangana’s office, Kashyap had earlier shared a tweet. He slammed the ruling parties in Maharashtra. He had even assured his support to the actress. Take a look at a tweet:

