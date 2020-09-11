Yo Yo Honey Singh On Battling Depression: "Deepika Padukone Shared A Delhi Based Doctor's Number"

Yo Yo Honey Singh is one of the most popular rap singers in India. The Blue Eyes singer literally introduced the rap culture in India and created a niche for himself in the music industry. He has given us some of the most incredible songs including Dheere Dheere, Lungi Dance, Brown Rang, Chaar Botal Vodka to name a few.

Although a while ago, Honey Singh just disappeared from the industry and fans were wondering what has happened to the rapper.

There were reports that the Blue Eyes singer was battling depression and alcoholism. He is finally speaking about it and addressing the rumours. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Yo Yo Honey Singh revealed that Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone helped him recover from his difficult time.

“It was a terrible phase for me. A lot was going on with my mental well being. I had become an alcoholic as well. I used to not sleep so the disease started growing slowly inside me. It took me 3-4 months to accept that I’m actually not well. It was a dark phase and I would request everyone to not hide it. Especially, an artists is like a mirror for an audience. When we can share every bit of our lives, why not this?” said the Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Singh further added, “People asked me where I had disappeared for two and a half years. So then I felt it’s important to speak up. I was unwell and I got well. I remember making Dheere Dheere for Hrithik Roshan during that phase and it turned out to be the biggest hit at that time.”

Yo Yo Honey Singh continued, “The entire family and friends took care of me. In fact, there are many people from the industry who supported me. Shah Rukh bhai and Deepika Padukone helped me and since Deepika has also been through a similar phase, so she shared a Delhi based doctor’s number with my family for me. They all prayed for me to get well and main theek ho gaya.”

