Actor Aftab Shivdasani on Friday revealed he has tested Covid-19 positive.

“Hello everyone, hope you all are fit and fine and are taking care of yourselves. Recently I started showing minor symptoms of a dry cough and mild fever and I got myself tested for Covid-19. Unfortunately, the results came out positive and under the medical supervision of doctors and authorities, I have been advised to home quarantine,” the actor tweeted.

Aftab also requested that those who had come in his proximity in recent days should get themselves tested.

“I request all those who may have come in contact with me recently please get yourself tested just to be safe. With your support and good wishes, I will recover soon and be back to normal. I can’t emphasise more the need to socially be distant, use masks and sanitisers as much as possible,” Aftab wrote.

Aftab Shivdasani will next be seen a crime thriller web series ‘Poison 2’ which will be directed by Vishal Pandya and produced by Panorama Entertainment & Bombay Media Works. Apart from Aftab, the series other casts include Raai Laxmi, Pooja Chopra & Rahul Dev in lead roles.

He will also be roped in for ‘Tom Dick And Harry Returns’ and is also set to begin work on his production ‘Dhundh’, soon. The actor recently launched his production house along with his wife, Nin Dusanj.

Recently the actor had delighted netizens with a lovable post of his daughter. He shared a video of him strolling with his daughter in a zoo along with his wife Nin Dusanj Shivdasani. The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, “Walking with Heaven”.

Must Read: Karanvir Bohra Goofs Up Kushal Tandon As Kushal Punjabi; The Beyhadh Actor REACTS

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube