Aftab Shivdasani Announces His First Film Titled 'Dhundh' As A Producer

Actor Aftab Shivdasani, who recently launched his production house, has announced a new film as a producer.

Taking to Instagram, Aftab on Tuesday announced he, along with wife Nin Dusanj, is all set to bankroll their first film, “Dhundh”.

“Evil Has An Address, Your Mind. The Mind works in mysterious ways. Excited to present #Dhundh our first production in association with @mandiraa_ent. @dhundhthefilm,” Aftab wrote.

Along with his post, he also shared a poster of the horror film.

Aftab plans to start shooting by October. The cast of the film is yet to be revealed.

Aftab Shivdasani and his wife Nin Dusanj Shivdasani announced their production company, Mount Zen Media, on Monday.

“Having produced before I am familiar with the business of cinema. These are exciting times to develop content that is cutting edge, contemporary and appealing,” Aftab said. The couple plans to produce films, online shows and documentaries.

Aftab added: “Being in the industry for over 20 years has given me a great deal of experience in front of the camera and valuable insight in filmmaking.”

