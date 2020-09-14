Bigg Boss 14 is all set to have its grand premiere on October 3. While fans are very excited about Salman Khan’s most controversial reality show, there is a group of people who are brutally trolling the same on Twitter. This is the reason #BiggBoss14 is trending on the microblogging site since morning. Read on to see some memes that will make you laugh out loud.

Koimoi already told you that reports are claiming Karan Patel, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin and Eijaz Khan might participate in the show. At the same time, there are rumours that Aamir Ali, Nia Sharma, Rajeev Sen and Munmun Dutta have turned down the offer to participate in this season.

Netizens have compiled some already famous posts and converted them into Bigg Boss memes. From Babu Rao from Phir Hera Pheri to Sugreev from the epic Ramayana, Twitterati hasn’t spared anyone. Let’s have a look at hilarious memes people posting on Twitter about Bigg Boss 14.

Aren’t all Bigg Boss 14 memes really funny? Which one is your favourite meme? Do let us know through your comments.

Meanwhile, Koimoi also informed you that Bigg Boss season 14 would also witness the most controversial contestants from previous seasons, namely Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan. According to a report published in TOI, they will enter somewhere around the early weeks of the show and stay inside for a long period. Well, which team are you on? The fans or the haters? Do share your views and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

