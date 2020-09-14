Karan Patel is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 opposite Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes. He is playing the iconic character of Rishabh Bajaj and is one of the most loved characters on Indian television and guess who’s going to be a part of Bigg Boss 14 this year?

Kasautii is reportedly going off-air and the reason is yet not known. But if rumours are to be believed Patel is all set to make a grand entry in Bigg Boss 14 house.

According to a source close to SpotboyE, Karan Patel was approached last year as well and offered a huge amount for the same but the actor turned down the offer for some reason. Also, he was a part of another successful show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein at that point in time.

Now, that Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is going off-air, Patel thought he might just take the offer and enter the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Along with him, Aly Goni, Sneha Ullal Rahul Vaidya are also confirmed for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss has huge popularity among the viewers in India and last year, Sidharth Shukla won the show and Asim Riaz was the first runner-up. Ever since then, their life has changed with the kind of fame and love they have been getting post the success of the last season.

