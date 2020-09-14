Bigg Boss 13’s Himanshi Khurana Confesses Her Undying Love For Asim Riaz?

Himanshi Khurana has been creating a lot of noise lately. The Punjabi singer has gained massive popularity post her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Apart from her fashion choices, she also made a lot of headlines over her relation with Asim Riaz. Rumours are rife that the couple has now broken up.

It was just last week when Himanshi posted a heartbreaking ‘shayari’ on her Instagram. The actress recently travelled to Goa and was seen sharing some glimpses from her trip to fans. What grabbed eyeballs was her dancing to ‘I’ll Never Love Again.’ If that wasn’t enough, she even wrote, “Chup hu magar kamzor nahin, Hum jaante the tootega magar waada haseen tha.”

Fans were quick to question if Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz have split. For a long time post Bigg Boss 13, the couple was seen sharing some sweet social media PDA. They even collaborated on several music videos together -‘Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam’ being the latest one.

Now, Himanshi Khurana has shared an Instagram story of her latest pictures. She looks glamorous in a navy blue strapless gown. She complimented her attired with a choker necklace and looked like a true diva. But again, the song in the background raised eyebrows yet again.

Himanshi clipped her look with Beyonce’s famous track ‘Hold Up.’ The lyrics goes, “Hold up, they don’t love you like I love you, Slow down, they don’t love you like I love you”

Moreover, on the contrary, the actress also shared a story with Asim. The caption read, “Dhyaan se suno, kisi ki mat suno.”

Is it really all for Asim Riaz? Only time will tell.

As fans know, Asim and Himanshi met on Bigg Boss 13. The Punjabi actress was already engaged at that time. However, due to some unknown issues, Khurana and her fiancé called it quits.

Ever since AsiManshi had been the talk of the town.

