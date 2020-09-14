Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan & Gauahar Khan To Enter The House For A Long Period?

Here is a piece of excellent news for Bigg Boss fans. This season is going to witness most famous celebrities from previous seasons of Salman Khan’s most controversial reality show. There are reports that Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan will enter the Bigg Boss 14 house and will stay inside for a long period.

Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan won season 13 and season 7 of Bigg Boss respectively while Hina Khan was the first runner up of Bigg Boss 11.

As per the report published by TOI, Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan will enter somewhere around the early weeks of the show and stay inside for a long period. Three of them were the most controversial contestants in their respective seasons. Now it would be interesting to see how they would entertain us in this season. Bigg Boss 14 is going to have its grand premiere on October 3.

As far as the speculation on the participant list is concerned, big names like Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin and Eijaz Khan are making rounds in the gossip market. At the same time, there are rumours that Aamir Ali, Nia Sharma, Rajeev Sen and Munmun Dutta have turned down the offer to participate in Bigg Boss 14.

Well, there are no doubts that the makers of Bigg Boss 14 are trying their level best to make this season break all the TRP records set by previous seasons. How excited are you to watch Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan on the show? Do let us know via your comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

