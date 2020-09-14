Actor Namit Das continues with his tryst as a singer and composer, covering hits melodies with his band

Namit’s latest cover is a rendition of the Bollywood classic “Badan Pe Sitare Lapete Huye”, from the Shammi Kapoor-Vyjayanthimala starrer “Prince”. The Mohammad Rafi original was composed by Shankar-Jaikishen and written by Hasrat Jaipuri for the 1969 release.

Namit has performed the remake with bandmate Anurag Shanker.

Namit Das said, “This golden hit classic has been celebrated by listeners for over 51 years. The original song was given a very modern arrangement of music and style of rendition. With his divine voice, Rafi Saab made it a dance anthem for eternity. One of the edgiest on-screen personas in Bollywood, Shammi Kapoor, has inspired not only actors but creators from across the board with his unique performances and style.”

“We take one of his signature songs and bring down an epic old school funk arrangement on it. It is the last of the quarantine jams before we get back to our own material starting with a live release this month,” he added.

On the acting front, Namit is currently shooting for his upcoming film, “Aafat-E-Ishq”.

Must Read: Gauri Khan’s Debut Book Tentatively Titled ‘My Life In Design’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube