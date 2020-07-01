Namit Das On Mafia: “It’s THRILLING, One Of The Most Unique projects…”

Actor Namit Das, who is quite excited about the upcoming web series “Mafia”, says that the psychological thriller is very different as a project from everything that he has done so far.

Namit who plays a character named Nitin on the show. He said: “I absolutely loved the setting of the cottage for the shoot. It felt like a perfect reunion spot. This is one of the most unique projects I have worked on. I can’t imagine how a household game could even turn someone’s life into a gamble like this! ‘Mafia’ is thrilling!”

The show is directed by Birsa Dasgupta, and created by Rohan Ghose and Aritra Sen. Along with Namit Das, it also features Tanmay Dhanania, Isha M. Saha, Anindita Bose and Madhurima Roy in pivotal roles.

On her character, Anindita said: “The show is the ‘Hunger Games’ of OTT and the games have just begun! My character narrates the rules of the game to the characters of the show. This is a one-of-a-kind reunion tale that will test every character’s endurance and reveal their darkest secrets through a real-life gamble.”

The show will stream on ZEE5 on July 10.

