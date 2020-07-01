Mirzapur Fans! Can You Guess Who’s The Mastermind Behind Pankaj Tripathi’s “Vishuddh Ch*tiye Ladke Ho” Dialogue?





Amazon Prime Video’s Mirzapur created a rage upon its release in 2018. The web series turned out to be a huge success with Pankaj Tripathi’s Kaleen Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma’s Munna, Ali Fazal’s Guddu and Vikrant Massey’s Bablu, becoming household names.

On the edge-of-the-seat content of the first season truly engrossed us and now, everyone is dying to catch season 2. While the makers are making us wait harder, we got our hands on one lesser-known Mirzapur fact. And we are damn sure, it’s as interesting as show’s content.

Do you all remember the scene, in which Pankaj Tripathi scolds Divyendu Sharma for accidentally killing a bridegroom? We know you can very much recall it in front of your eyes. In the same scene, Tripathi delivers a line “Tum vishuddh ch*tiye ladke ho” while scolding Divyendu. Well, there’s no second thought to the fact that we all enjoyed the dialogue, but do you know, whose brainchild was it? Read on.

Well, the dialogue was originally created by none other than Pankaj Tripathi himself. And, kudos to him as the line became an instant hit and is one of the most popular ones from Mirzapur.

Meanwhile, recently Ali Fazal found an uncanny coincidence his two uncles share with Mirzapur. Ali took to Instagram, where he posted two throwback images of himself along with his uncles, named Babloo and Guddu, which were also the names of the characters essayed by Ali and actor Vikrant Massey in the series.

He wrote: “Pic 1 – Bade mamu , Babloo, Pic 2 – Chhote mamu – Guddu… Sister love! ( yes , its the weirdest coincidence that the two brothers pet names are the same as Mirza) Yes thats me in both pics. Dont laugh.”

