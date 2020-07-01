Rani Chatterjee who is known to act in Bhojpuri films was also seen in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi recently. She has taken to her social media and said she’ll end her life if she doesn’t get any help. She also informed that she’s in a depression because of facing cyber harassment.

Rani Chatterjee has tagged Mumbai Police in her caption informing about a certain Dhananjay Singh harassing her online. She also informs about the derogatory remarks the man has been passing on her in the social media platform Facebook.

This has broken Rani Chatterjee and she is threatening that she would do something to herself. A part of her post reads, “I will either commit suicide since I am suffering from depression because of this for the past several years. I cannot tolerate this anymore, #suicide.”

Check out her post below:



Rani Chatterjee has also said that the man has been continuously body-shaming her and calls her budhiya (aged woman). She has been trying to tackle this situation on her own since months now but the things are getting out of control and she’s frustrated.

This is not the first time she has talked about depression. One week old post on her Instagram reads, “Whenever I feel depressed or I feel any stress, I check social media, then I become more depressed, I think that social media now makes you more sad than making you happy #facebook #instagram.”

